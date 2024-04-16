Tuchel confirms if two key Bayern Munich players will face Arsenal

Arsenal has received a boost ahead of their upcoming match against Bayern Munich in Germany this week.

In the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal game last week, the Gunners were unable to secure a victory against the Bavarians at home.

Despite a closely contested match where either team could have emerged victorious, it ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw.

Now, Arsenal is focused on ensuring their qualification for the semi-finals, with the return leg set to take place in Germany.

While playing at home and not losing the first leg gives Bayern the advantage, Arsenal remains highly confident in their ability to progress.

However, their task will be challenging, as they will face one of Bayern’s strongest teams. Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Leroy Sane and Manuel Neuer have been passed fit for the match.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘Manuel Neuer and Leroy Sane can play. Due to the situation with Serge [Gnabry] and King [Kingsley Coman], Leroy will probably have to grit his teeth for as long as possible.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

No matter who plays or misses that game for Bayern, we have to go into the match knowing we have to win the game, whether that is in regulation time, extra time or on penalties.

