Tuchel does not see Arsenal as competition next season

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has named the clubs he believes will challenge for the Premier League title next season, and he doesn’t mention Arsenal.

The Gunners finished just five points below the Blues, who ended the campaign in the third spot, and they missed out on the top four by just two points.

That is a significant improvement from the 2020/2021 season when the Gunners ended it outside all the European places.

Judging by this trajectory, Arsenal should finish next season inside the top four or even as one of the title challengers.

But Tuchel named the clubs that will challenge for the EPL, and he doesn’t mention Mikel Arteta’s team.

He predicts via The Daily Mail: ‘It will be a super tough race.

‘Manchester United will be in the race, Tottenham will be in the race with Antonio Conte for sure, and we want to stay in the race.

‘And Liverpool and Man City will do everything to even make their squads bigger.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is always a good thing when nobody believes in you because there will be no eyes on your performance and you can play football with less pressure and under the radar.

Arsenal was written off at the start of this campaign after our dismal beginning to the term, and we have surprised most people with our recovery.

If we spend well in the summer, we could surprise a few people next season.