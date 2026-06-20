Tuchel hints at how much involvement Saka will get against Ghana

Bukayo Saka did not start England’s first World Cup match against Croatia because he is not fully fit yet, and he may also miss a place in the starting XI against Ghana.

Saka remains an important player for the national team, but he arrived at the tournament lacking full match fitness and is being carefully managed by Thomas Tuchel. The German considers him the first-choice right winger, but will not risk his fitness.

Fitness management and team selection

Tuchel is taking a cautious approach, only using Saka when he believes the player is ready to contribute effectively. Supporters were encouraged by his second-half appearance against Croatia, where he showed flashes of his ability.

He is expected to continue to play a role off the bench if required, but there is still uncertainty over whether he will be ready to start against Ghana, a match expected to be more demanding.

Saka has expressed his willingness to give everything for England, but the manager remains focused on protecting his long-term condition. The balance between urgency and caution is being carefully managed.

Arsenal are also closely monitoring the situation, as they want their key attacker to return to club duties fully fit and ready for the next season without setbacks.

England preparations and coaching comments

Speaking ahead of the Ghana match via the BBC, Tuchel said: “Bukayo is ready and will get more and more ready. I think once we go to the last game of this group he will be ready.” This reflects the gradual approach being taken with his recovery and involvement.

Arsenal will be pleased with how his fitness is being managed at international level, as it reduces the risk of further injury and ensures he can build rhythm steadily. His involvement will continue to be carefully controlled going forward. This approach aligns with careful squad management across both club and international football.

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