Tuchel refuses to rest any Chelsea players for Arsenal match

The Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has got an FA Cup Final and a Champions League Final coming up, but he has absolutely no intention of resting players for tonight’s game against Arsenal despite the risks involved.

Leicester moved back to 2 points ahead of Chelsea after their win at Old Trafford last night, and Tuchel only wants to regain third place and confirm the Blues place in next season’s Champions League in case they don’t beat Man City in the Big Final.

He did confirm that neither Mateo Kovacic nor Andreas Christensen would be fit for the game, but insists that everyone else is available for selection. ‘We just have an eye on the players’ workload and on the statistics that we have, who is maybe overloaded on high speed and from that we will decide who is at risk of injury. Everyone who is not at risk of injury will be available for the game.” Tuchel told the official Chelsea website.

‘It’s not the time to manage the game on Saturday now. Now is the time to manage the game on Wednesday. We’re in the middle of a race for the top four and cannot judge games.’

It is true that Kovacic and Christensen are both important players for Chelsea, but they have such a large and talented squad that he will be putting out an awesome team whatever happens. And I am sure all of them will be trying to cement a place in Tuchel’s Cup Final selections, so we can’t expect them to give Arsenal and easy ride….