Tuchel reveals why Lewis-Skelly is not in his latest England squad

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been left out of England’s squad for the November international break, with his lack of game time at Arsenal finally affecting his place in the national team. The left-back had previously been backed by Thomas Tuchel, who included him in the squad last month despite limited minutes on the pitch. However, England’s depth in talent means that competition for places is fierce, and other players have now overtaken Lewis-Skelly in Tuchel’s plans.

The omission of Lewis-Skelly reflects the importance of regular club performances when it comes to international selection. England boasts a strong pool of players, and Tuchel is closely monitoring who is performing consistently at a high level. The left-back’s exclusion, alongside other notable names, demonstrates that selection is based on form and minutes rather than reputation alone.

Tuchel Explains Squad Decisions

Speaking to reporters, Tuchel provided insight into his reasoning for dropping several established players, including Lewis-Skelly. As quoted by Metro, he said: “It is about competition and performance. The door is always open for guys who perform on a regular and high level. Myles, Ruben and Morgan got outperformed by Nico [O’Reilly], Alex Scott, Nick Pope and Jude [Bellingham]. Myles simply needs more starts and more minutes. We selected him last camp despite his position at Arsenal.”

Tuchel’s comments highlight the principle that consistent game time and strong performances are essential for maintaining a spot in the national team. Lewis-Skelly’s omission is not a permanent judgement on his ability, but rather a reflection of the need for him to play regularly and regain match fitness.

The Path Back to the National Team

It was always likely that Lewis-Skelly’s limited minutes at Arsenal would eventually impact his international career. To reclaim his place, the left-back must secure regular starts and demonstrate his form on a weekly basis. With the World Cup approaching, earning sufficient game time will be crucial if he hopes to compete for selection in major tournaments. Tuchel’s door remains open, but only consistent performances at club level will allow Lewis-Skelly to return to the England squad.

