Tuchel urged to rest Arsenal duo for England’s bronze medal match

England manager Thomas Tuchel has been urged to leave Arsenal pair Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka out of Saturday night’s World Cup third-place play-off against France.

Following England’s heartbreaking semi-final defeat to Argentina, the Three Lions will take on Didier Deschamps’ side in Miami with the chance to secure a third-place finish.

While Tuchel is reportedly keen to end England’s campaign on a positive note by naming a strong side, former England goalkeeper Joe Hart believes the fixture should instead be used to reward players who have played little or no part during the tournament.

Joe Hart says Rice and Saka need a rest

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Hart insisted there is little to gain from risking players who have been carrying injuries or showing signs of fatigue throughout the World Cup.

“I think there’s a great opportunity for some of the boys who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

“They’ll be great opportunities for some people to stake their claim. It’s a dog eat dog world.

“I think he’ll change the goalie [Jordan Pickford]. If I was doing it, I’d change the lot. I’d give everyone an opportunity, obviously within the structure that I’m trying to build.

“There’s no point in Declan playing. I know you’re talking about the Golden Boot with Harry Kane but the players who look genuinely shattered [like Rice and Saka], the last thing they need is to go and slug it out in Miami.”

Hart’s comments come after Rice admitted earlier this month that he has been managing ongoing nerve pain between his lower back and upper hamstring, while Saka’s minutes have also been carefully managed throughout the tournament after concerns over his fitness.

Both Arsenal stars have played key roles in helping England reach the semi-finals, but neither has appeared to be operating at full capacity in recent matches.

Will Tuchel rotate against France?

Despite criticism of his tactical approach against Argentina, Tuchel is believed to be keen to finish England’s World Cup campaign with a victory.

However, the bronze medal fixture could provide an ideal opportunity to hand valuable minutes to members of the squad who have featured sparingly during the tournament.

According to reports, every England player apart from Jordan Henderson, who suffered a broken arm while celebrating the quarter-final victory, trained ahead of the match and is available for selection.

For Arsenal supporters, though, the biggest priority may simply be ensuring Rice and Saka return to north London fully recovered ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

With Mikel Arteta expected to be without several players until shortly before the Community Shield due to FIFA’s mandatory post-tournament rest period, avoiding any further injuries could prove just as important as England’s final result in the United States.

Would you rest Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka against France, or should England finish the World Cup with their strongest available side? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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