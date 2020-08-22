Turkey is still an option for Arsenal outcast

Mohamed Elneny has officially announced the end of his loan spell at Turkish side, Besiktas as he took to Twitter to thank the club for the opportunity to have him on loan, as reported by Turkish Football.

He made a fine impression in the Turkish top flight, but he is back at the Emirates now where he will once again consider his future.

The Egyptian was sent out on loan by Unai Emery who thought he couldn’t do a job for him and the former Basel man will feel that he proved him wrong with his strong performances last season.

Mikel Arteta is overhauling his current team and although he didn’t get to see Elneny play, there is a small likelihood that the midfielder will feature in his plans.

The Gunners are looking for money this summer and they might be open to cashing in on the midfielder, and he isn’t lacking suitors.

Turkish-Football claims that Trabzonspor and Galatasaray watched him as he shone for Besiktas last season and they want him back in Turkey on loan.