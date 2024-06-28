Turkish 24 year old winger tipped to shine if he joins Arsenal

In the past year, Turkish players have been linked with moves to Arsenal as the Gunners aim to bolster their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fantastic form over the last few seasons and aims to stay within the Premier League’s top two. They could potentially benefit from the addition of Turkish talent, with the latest player of interest being Baris Alper Yılmaz. The 24-year-old Galatasaray star has been a key player for both club and country, impressing for Turkey at Euro 2024. Yılmaz is being touted as one of the next significant exports from the Super Lig, with his performances suggesting he is ready to play for a top club like Arsenal.

Gaziantep manager Selçuk İnan believes he has the talent to play for a Euro giant and told Milligazete:

“I think Baris Alper Yılmaz can play very comfortably for many teams in the Premier League at the moment. He’s a very special player. We worked a lot together. If Barıs Alper improves himself with his final ball, he can easily play for the best clubs in the world such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal. He’s a player with a lot of potential. Hopefully, he will get that chance and represent them.”

There are so many talented players across Europe, and we need to pay attention to them to get the best.

Yılmaz looks like the real deal and could become one of the finest imports we make soon.

