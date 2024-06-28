Turkish 24 year old winger tipped to shine if he joins Arsenal

Gaziantep manager Selçuk İnan believes he has the talent to play for a Euro giant and told Milligazete:
“I think Baris Alper Yılmaz can play very comfortably for many teams in the Premier League at the moment. He’s a very special player. We worked a lot together. If Barıs Alper improves himself with his final ball, he can easily play for the best clubs in the world such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal. He’s a player with a lot of potential. Hopefully, he will get that chance and represent them.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
There are so many talented players across Europe, and we need to pay attention to them to get the best.
Yılmaz looks like the real deal and could become one of the finest imports we make soon.
