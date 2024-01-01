Turkish and Saudi clubs are eager to sign Arsenal fringe player

Mohamed Elneny has seen limited playing time for Arsenal this season despite securing a contract extension before the campaign began. Despite his reduced on-field presence, the Egyptian midfielder is highly respected within the Arsenal dressing room, contributing to the club’s decision to keep him.

However, it appears that this could be Elneny’s final season at the Emirates, as transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reveals he is in demand. According to Romano, several clubs, predominantly in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, are interested in signing Elneny and adding him to their squads.

Given Elneny’s previous loan spell in Turkey and the potential financial incentives offered by Saudi teams, a move to either destination could be enticing for the player. This has fueled speculation that Elneny might opt for a transfer to one of these clubs in search of more playing time and possibly a financial windfall.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny has been the definition of a fringe player for us in the last few seasons and we will not miss him if he leaves.

If we can offload him for a fee this month, we should take it, but selling him in the summer will be best because injuries can make him useful in the second half of the season.

It will be interesting to see which club accelerates their interest in his signature.

