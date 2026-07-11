Turkish club agrees to all Arsenal and players demands

Leandro Trossard is close to completing a move to Besiktas after the Turkish club demonstrated their seriousness by accepting the demands of both Arsenal and the winger, according to Football365.

Trossard has been expected to leave Arsenal this summer after entering the final year of his contract, with the club yet to begin discussions over a possible extension. His current situation has increased speculation about his future.

The Belgian played an important role in Arsenal’s recent successes, but the club are looking to strengthen their attacking options and has shown interest in players such as Bradley Barcola and other top targets available on the market.

Besiktas move closer to agreement

Trossard remains a talented player capable of making a difference in important matches, but Arsenal are prepared to consider his departure. The club believe it is the right time to move forward, especially with the winger approaching the final stage of his contract.

Besiktas have been in contact with Trossard’s representatives while he was representing Belgium at the World Cup. Those discussions are expected to progress further now that Belgium have been eliminated from the competition.

The report claims that Besiktas have agreed to Arsenal’s demands and have also accepted the conditions requested by Trossard. As a result, the transfer is expected to be completed soon.

Arsenal prepares for life after Trossard

Arsenal players who were not involved in the World Cup are expected to return for pre-season preparations as the club gets ready to defend their title. The squad will soon begin working towards the new campaign.

The potential departure of Trossard will leave Arsenal needing to consider how to replace his contribution. The winger has provided valuable performances during his time at the club, and finding the right option to fill his role will be important.

With Besiktas now moving closer to securing an agreement, attention will turn towards the next steps for both clubs. Arsenal will focus on strengthening their squad, while Trossard appears set to begin a new chapter away from the Emirates.

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