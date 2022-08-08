Turkish club closes in on forgotten Arsenal man

Alanyaspor is interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper, Alex Runarsson.

The Iceland international has been a flop since he moved to the Emirates and he even spent the last campaign away from the Gunners on loan.

He is still not a part of the plans at the Emirates and has been looking for a new home.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he is now close to joining Alanyaspor in the Turkish top flight.

The Turks believe he can contribute to their season and the report claims it will be a loan with no option or obligation to buy attached.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Runarsson is one of the rare occasions that Mikel Arteta has made a poor buy.

The Iceland international was relatively unknown when Arsenal signed him from Dijon and his dismal spell at the club shows why almost none of the club’s fans knew him.

We have added some fine players to our squad in this transfer window and more will likely still come.

A new goalkeeper should become our priority if he leaves and there are better goalies on the market that we can buy.

After that win against Crystal Palace at the weekend, there is a lot of pressure on arsenal to ensure we keep the momentum.

We need the best players in every psoition to win most of our fixtures.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

A happy Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids