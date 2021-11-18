Turkish club expects to sign Arsenal man in January

Galatasaray has made Mohamed Elneny a transfer target for the new year as he edges closer to the end of his stay at Arsenal.

The Egyptian has been out of favour at the Emirates and usually gets playing chances in the cups or when the alternatives ahead of him aren’t playing.

He has been a good squad member so far and he is one player Arsenal can call on in an injury crisis.

However, the 29-year-old might feel he needs to leave so he can start playing regularly and Galatasaray wants to give him that chance.

Fanatik reports that they have plans to bolster their squad and he is one player they expect to sign when the transfer window reopens.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny has been a faithful servant to Arsenal since he moved to the Emirates.

However, he is not good enough to be a part of the club’s future.

Galatasaray is at his level, and they are a good club for him to finish his playing career at.

With a good run in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup still a target at Arsenal, the Gunners might not allow him to leave in the winter transfer window, even for a fee.

That wouldn’t be a bad idea, because an injury crisis in midfield in the second half of the season could make him very useful at the Emirates.