Turkish club finds a replacement for Arsenal target as they wait for offer

Galatasaray is reportedly anticipating an offer from Arsenal for Sacha Boey in the current transfer window. Both Arsenal and Juventus have shown strong interest in acquiring the defender.

Boey, who is regarded as one of the top players in Turkey, is expected to make a move to a higher-profile European league, with Arsenal appearing to be his next potential destination.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has been actively investing in new players this transfer window and would be pleased to add Boey to their squad. Galatasaray is said to be taking Arsenal’s interest seriously and making preparations for the possibility of the Frenchman’s departure.

According to a report via Sport Witness, Galatasaray has already identified potential replacements, including Sassuolo’s Mert Müldür and the potential acquisition of Nuno Tavares.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need another right-back if we push on with plans to move Ben White back to a central position.

However, Boey might not be the answer and if we seal the deal for Jurrien Timber, he can also play that role.

The final decision comes down to how Arteta wants to set up his team, as that would determine the player we will sign eventually.

