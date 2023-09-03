Turkish club gives Arsenal sleepless night over January signing

While the transfer window has closed for the top European leagues, there are still opportunities for clubs in other competitions, such as the Turkish top flight, to sign players. Fenerbahce, in particular, has been linked with an interest in Jorginho throughout the summer.

Although it appeared that Fenerbahce’s interest had waned, recent reports indicate that they remain keen on securing a move for the Brazilian-Italian midfielder. Arsenal values Jorginho as an important presence in their squad and has no intention of selling him.

However, the report from Team Talk suggests that Fenerbahce is not giving up on their pursuit of Jorginho and will use the remaining days of their transfer window to attempt to secure his signature. It remains to be seen whether the player would be tempted to leave Arsenal, but such late developments can occasionally lead to surprising transfer outcomes.

Just ARsenal Opinion

Jorginho only joined us in January and has not even had a full season at the Emirates, so it does not make sense for us to sell him so soon.

The midfielder is an experienced presence in that dressing room who is useful even when he does not play, so we need to keep him.

