Turkish club has not met Arsenal to discuss a move for their player

As rumours persist linking defender Sacha Boey with a move to Arsenal, it has been reported that the Gunners and Galatasaray have not yet held any discussions regarding the player’s transfer.

Boey has gained recognition as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe this season, and it appears that he is ready to make a move to a more prominent league.

Both Arsenal and Brighton have expressed interest in bringing him to the Premier League as reinforcements, and there have been indications of an initial bid from the Gunners for his services.

However, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Boey’s future, stating that no formal talks have taken place between Arsenal and Galatasaray at this stage.

The transfer insider tweeted:

“Arsenal are one of the two English clubs informed on Sacha Boey deal conditions — but told NO meeting took place with AFC at this stage.

“Galatasaray board asked for at least €25m fee during meetings in London.

“CAA Stellar now representing Boey, as reported yesterday.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Boey is an exciting talent and the defender could improve our options at the Emirates if he joins us in the summer.

However, we must act fast if we want to win the race for his signature and ensure that we offer them the best deal to get their attention.