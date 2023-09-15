Turkish club is still pushing for a deadline day deal for Arsenal man

Fenerbahce has been persistent in their pursuit of Jorginho during this transfer window and remains hopeful of securing a deal for the Euro 2020 winner.

Despite Jorginho having spent only half a season at Arsenal, the Turkish club believes there is a chance they could convince him to join their ranks. Jorginho’s playing time has been limited recently due to stiff competition for midfield positions at the Emirates.

However, it’s worth noting that Jorginho is part of Arsenal’s plans, and there has been no indication from either the player or the club that he is available for transfer.

Nevertheless, Fenerbahce is not giving up on their pursuit, and according to Takvim, they continue to dream of adding him to their squad, with hopes that a deal may still materialise on the final day of the Turkish transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho is a good backup to our current options and will soon start playing as more competitions begin.

The midfielder is always one of the finest players on the pitch when he plays and his calming influence in midfield will surely be helpful to us in some games this term.

Because of this, we simply cannot afford to lose him to any suitor and he does not seem interested in leaving London.

