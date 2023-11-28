Turkish club plots a new bid to lure Arsenal midfielder

Jorginho continues to attract interest from clubs outside England as the midfielder’s deal with Arsenal expires at the end of this season.

The injury to Thomas Partey has given the Brazilian-Italian more game time in the last few weeks, and Arsenal is keen to get the most from him.

Jorginho has just over seven months left on his current deal at the Emirates, having signed an 18-month contract with the Gunners.

But there is a clause to extend his deal for another term, which could be activated by one or both parties.

However, that has not stopped clubs from showing interest in his signature, and a report on Aksam says Fenerbahce is insisting on signing the Euro 2020 winner.

The Turkish side considers him a top-class player and is prepared to make a move for him in January and secure a pre-contract agreement for a free transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has been superb for us in the last few weeks and has shown he still has the quality to make the team better when he plays.

The former Chelsea man is one of the most experienced players in our current squad and his presence in that dressing room is vital to driving us to success this term.

