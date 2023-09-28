Turkish club returns to the race to sign Arsenal man

Jorginho is increasingly likely to depart Arsenal in the upcoming January transfer window due to his limited playing time at the club.

The midfielder has faced difficulties in securing a regular spot in Mikel Arteta’s team since the beginning of the season, leading to his dissatisfaction with the situation.

Jorginho had hoped that the injury to Thomas Partey would open up more opportunities for him, but his playing time hasn’t seen significant improvement, leaving him with little choice but to seek an exit from the club.

During the summer transfer window, Fenerbahce expressed a strong interest in signing Jorginho, but at that time, he chose to remain at the Emirates and compete for his place in the team. However, as he now contemplates a move away in January, a report from Football365 suggests that the Turkish club is considering rekindling their interest.

Fenerbahce has maintained a keen interest in the former Chelsea midfielder and is eager to secure his services if he becomes available.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has been one of our good options on the bench, but it is normal that he might not want to stay as a reserve for a long time.

If a good offer comes for his signature in January, we should consider it, but he might not want to move to Turkey.

