Leandro Trossard has been linked with a summer move to Besiktas, as it appears increasingly likely that he could leave Arsenal during this transfer window. The Belgian enjoyed another productive campaign and remained an important figure within the squad throughout the season.

Trossard played a valuable role as the Gunners won the Premier League and reached the final of the Champions League. He should be proud of his contribution to the club’s achievements, having consistently stepped up whenever called upon and delivered performances that benefited the team in key moments.

Uncertainty surrounding Trossard’s future

Trossard remains one of the most trusted players at the Emirates and has repeatedly demonstrated his reliability. Whether starting matches or making an impact from the bench, he has proven to be a dependable option and an experienced presence within the squad.

However, Arsenal are expected to sign a top player for their left wing this summer, which could alter Trossard’s position within the team. If a suitable offer arrives, the club could decide to sanction his departure, a situation that has encouraged interest in securing his signature.

Besiktas monitoring the situation

According to Sporx, Besiktas are the latest club to express an interest in signing the Belgian international. The Turkish side reportedly believe that Trossard has the quality and experience required to become an important player within their squad.

The report also suggests that Besiktas have funds available to strengthen their team and can offer Trossard a competitive salary. That financial position appears to have given them confidence that they could persuade him to make the move should Arsenal decide that this is the right time to part ways.

Trossard has one year remaining on his current contract at Arsenal, and there has been little indication that the club intend to offer him an extension. With the Gunners seemingly prepared to refresh their squad with younger options, questions continue to surround the attacker’s long-term future.

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