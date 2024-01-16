Turkish club steps up interest in Arsenal fringe player

Arsenal star Cedric Soares could be on his way out of the club this month as Besiktas shows interest in securing his signature.

The right-back has struggled to secure playing time for the Gunners since joining the club and spent some time on loan at Fulham last season. Unfortunately, his performance did not meet expectations, and he failed to earn a permanent move to the Cottagers. Arsenal also faced difficulties in selling him during the summer transfer window.

Soares has become a forgotten figure at the club, failing to come close to making a Premier League start this season. With only six months left on his current deal, he is expected to depart in the summer, but there is speculation that it might happen this month.

Record reveal that Besiktas has been monitoring him for several months, and the Portuguese defender could join them sooner rather than later. The Turkish side has reportedly intensified its interest in his signature after appointing a new coach to lead them to success this term.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Some Arsenal fans could easily have forgotten that the club has a player like Soares in their books.

The defender has failed to meet the standard required to do well on our books, and we expect him to leave. But it might be better if he leaves this month.

