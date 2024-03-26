Turkish club steps up their interest in reborn Arsenal man

Galatasaray remains keen on signing Arsenal’s Jorginho and is intensifying their interest in the midfielder.

Jorginho has been enjoying a successful season with Arsenal and has emerged as one of their most influential players since the beginning of the year.

Although Arsenal has the option to extend his contract for another season, they have not rushed to make a decision, prompting other clubs to express interest in acquiring his services.

While it was previously expected that Jorginho would return to Italy in the summer, with Juventus showing serious interest, there is now a possibility that he could join several former Premier League players in the Turkish league.

According to a report on Sport Witness, Galatasaray has emerged as the most likely destination for the midfielder, with the Turkish side showing significant determination to secure his signature in recent weeks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Judging by his form in 2024, Jorginho is a player we should keep for one more season.

However, we do not know what the club’s plan is and have to trust the leaders to make the right decisions for us.

