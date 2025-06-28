Turkish club steps up to sign Arsenal star after his contract decision

Thomas Partey is set to leave Arsenal at the end of this month after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract with the club.

The midfielder has been an important figure in Mikel Arteta’s setup when fit and available, and the Gunners were keen to keep him in the squad heading into next season. However, despite mutual interest in a renewal, the two parties could not come to terms, and Partey now looks set to begin a new chapter in his career.

Partey Was Keen to Stay

Partey has been one of Arsenal’s top midfield performers over the last twelve months, especially when he has been able to maintain his fitness. Arteta has consistently trusted him in big games, and the Ghanaian’s ability to control the midfield and protect the backline has made him a key presence when healthy.

The midfielder himself had been open to staying. He has always spoken positively about his time in North London and appeared to value the relationship he had built with the fans and the coaching staff. Arteta publicly expressed a desire to keep Partey and integrate him into next season’s plans, but the club and player have ultimately been unable to find common ground on a contract extension.

Fenerbahce Step Up Interest

With talks now over, Arsenal has begun preparing for life without Partey. According to Turkiye Gazetesi, Turkish giants Fenerbahce have taken steps to bring the 32-year-old to the Super Lig. The report suggests they contacted the midfielder’s representatives shortly after it became clear he would leave Arsenal and have since accelerated their push to get a deal done.

Partey would arrive in Istanbul as a free agent, and it would be a major coup for Fenerbahce if they are able to complete the move. He brings top-level experience from both the Premier League and La Liga, as well as Champions League pedigree.

It’s disappointing that Arsenal couldn’t reach a deal to keep Partey, given how impactful he can be when fully fit. However, we wish him nothing but success in the next stage of his career, wherever that may be.