Turkish club waiting for Arsenal to respond to their offer for midfielder

Galatasaray remains keen on adding Mohamed Elneny to their squad in the January transfer window and the Turkish club has contacted Arsenal in that regard.

The out-of-favour Egyptian would be out of a contract at the end of this season and Arsenal is preparing to lose him.

However, the Turkish club wants to sign him before the end of the campaign and are targeting a January move for him.

Fanatik says they have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the former Basel man.

They have also made an offer to Arsenal for his signature, but the Gunners haven’t responded to their offer yet.

The report maintains that Arsenal is interested in cashing in on him and has been open about that.

However, they cannot explain the Gunners’ reluctance to give them a response so that both clubs can reach an agreement.

Elneny has hardly played for the Gunners in this campaign and the Gunners could make some money from selling him in January.

However, keeping him could also help them have options to execute matches before this season ends and cover for injuries.

The midfielder should be away with the Egypt national team for the AFCON in January and the deal could be completed when he is at the competition if Arsenal agrees to sell him.