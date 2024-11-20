Turkish giant wants to snap up Arsenal veteran in January

Jorginho has become a target for Turkish club Besiktas as they look to bolster their midfield options during the January transfer window. The experienced midfielder, who signed a one-year contract extension with Arsenal last season, has found game time harder to come by this term due to increased competition in Mikel Arteta’s squad. Thomas Partey’s return to fitness and the arrival of Mikel Merino have limited Jorginho’s appearances, with the Brazilian-Italian mostly featuring in rotational roles or when first-choice players are unavailable.

Despite this, Jorginho remains a valuable asset for Arsenal, particularly in terms of his influence in the dressing room and his wealth of experience. Arsenal has no immediate plans to let key squad members leave in January, as they aim to maintain their depth for the remainder of the campaign. However, interest from Besiktas could test the club’s resolve. According to a report from Sabah, Besiktas is exploring the possibility of securing the midfielder’s services, pointing to their prior dealings with Arsenal, such as the loan signing of Mohamed Elneny, as a potential pathway for negotiations.

While Besiktas sees Jorginho as an ideal candidate to enhance their midfield options, the report acknowledges the difficulty of convincing Arsenal to part with the player mid-season. Arsenal has shown no inclination toward weakening their squad, particularly in a season where they are competing on multiple fronts. Jorginho, though not a regular starter, remains an important figure for the Gunners. His leadership and composure have made him a crucial presence in high-pressure situations, and his professionalism continues to set a strong example for younger players in the squad.

Although Besiktas may push for a move, it appears unlikely that Arsenal would sanction Jorginho’s departure during this window. The midfielder’s continued presence at the club ensures Arteta has a reliable option available when needed.

