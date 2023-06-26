Turkish giant weighing up a move for struggling Arsenal man

Galatasaray, the reigning Turkish champions, have expressed their interest in acquiring Arsenal’s talented player, Nuno Tavares, and are considering adding him to their squad during the current transfer window.

Following Arsenal’s assessment that Tavares needed further development, the defender spent the previous season on loan at Olympique Marseille. This loan spell aimed to provide him with the necessary experience and growth before staking a claim in Arsenal’s first-team squad.

With Arsenal already possessing two accomplished left-back options in Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who have outperformed Tavares, it seems that the Gunners may not require his services at this time. Consequently, Tavares has attracted the attention of Galatasaray as they seek to reinforce their team for the upcoming season.

The Sun has reported that Galatasaray has included the Portuguese U21 international on their shortlist of potential signings. The allure of competing in the UEFA Champions League, courtesy of Galatasaray’s triumph in their domestic league, adds an extra appeal for Tavares if he secures the transfer, granting him the opportunity to showcase his skills in Europe’s premier club competition.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares is one player we need to get rid of as soon as possible, as the defender has no place on our team.

However, there are uncertainties about the future of Kieran Tierney, so we probably need him to step up if the Scotsman leaves.

The club must decide which of the left-back they want to sell before the new season starts.

