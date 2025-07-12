Turkish giants are not in talks to sign Arsenal forward

Contrary to recent speculation, Arsenal are not in talks with Fenerbahçe over the sale of Leandro Trossard. The Belgian international has been tipped to make way after spending two and a half years at the club.

Over the course of last season, various reports cited that the club were in contract negotiations with the former Brighton man, but a new deal has yet to materialise. Links connecting him to a move away have followed, with a change of agency only adding fuel to the transfer speculation.

One club that has shown interest in recent weeks is Fenerbahçe, with some reports even claiming there is an agreement on personal terms. That said, a well-known transfer expert has moved to quell such rumours.

No formal approach from Fenerbahçe

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Turkish giants are not in concrete talks with Arsenal for the transfer of the Belgian, contrary to recent reports. He also confirmed there has not been a formal approach or bid from the Turkish club so far.

This report comes just a day after multiple sources in Turkey claimed that Fenerbahçe had agreed terms on a three-year contract with the player. Both claims might hold weight, considering the transfer guru dismissed only the existence of club-to-club negotiations. With this in mind, a bid may be launched soon, but it remains unclear how much Arsenal would demand.

Arsenal could still cash in this summer

The speculation over his future follows less than a year after Trossard was the subject of a €35million bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in September 2024. Arsenal chose to keep hold at the time. However, their stance may have softened since, particularly given the fact he has only one year left on his current deal.

It is unlikely the Gunners would now receive a similar fee for the 30-year-old.

Now may be the last opportunity the club has to receive a transfer fee, unless they extend his current deal. The links to players such as Rodrygo and Eberechi Eze will certainly threaten his playing time. The Belgian could become surplus to requirements even if only one of those names arrives.

Leandro Trossard’s transfer situation remains an interesting one. Just Arsenal will keep you updated. That said, should the Gunners look to keep hold of the player instead?

