Turkish Giants Besiktas Set To Test Arsenal’s Resolve Over Trossard

Leandro Trossard’s future at Arsenal has become one of the more intriguing stories of the summer transfer window.

The Belgian has proven himself to be a valuable member of Mikel Arteta’s squad since arriving from Brighton in January 2023, but with Arsenal expected to strengthen their attacking options again this summer, speculation surrounding his long-term future continues to grow.

JustArsenal recently reported Besiktas’ interest in Trossard but this fresh report now suggests the Turkish giants are preparing to make their move.

Besiktas Ready To Test Arsenal’s Resolve

According to Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Besiktas are preparing an official offer worth €20 million for the Arsenal attacker.

The report further claims that the Turkish club are prepared to offer Trossard a salary worth between €7 million and €8 million per year in an effort to convince him to move to Istanbul.

It is also suggested that negotiations could accelerate in the coming weeks as Besiktas attempt to secure the Belgian’s signature ahead of the new season.

While no formal bid has yet been submitted, this appears to be one of the most concrete developments regarding Trossard’s future so far this summer.

What Could Arsenal Decide?

Trossard has often been one of Arsenal’s most dependable attacking options.

Whether deployed on the left wing, through the middle, or in a more creative attacking role, the 31-year-old has regularly contributed important goals and assists during Arteta’s reign.

Although he has not always been a guaranteed starter, his versatility and experience have made him an important squad player during Arsenal’s return to the top of English football.

That is why any decision regarding his future may not be straightforward.

On one hand, Arsenal could view a €20 million offer as a reasonable opportunity to cash in on a player who recently turned 31, particularly if the club is planning further attacking additions this summer.

On the other hand, Arteta may be reluctant to lose a player who has repeatedly shown his ability to impact matches from both the starting XI and the bench.

A Decision Could Be Approaching

With Besiktas reportedly preparing a formal proposal and willing to offer attractive personal terms, this could become a transfer story worth watching closely over the coming weeks.

Much may depend on Arsenal’s own transfer plans and whether Arteta believes he already has sufficient cover in the attacking areas.

For now, the Gunners appear to be in no rush to make a decision, but a formal bid could soon force the club to consider its position.

Would you accept €20 million for Leandro Trossard this summer, Gooners, or would you keep the Belgian at the Emirates for another season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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