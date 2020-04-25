Turkish giants keen to talk to Arsenal about midfielder’s availability

Besiktas are keen to talk to Arsenal about a deal that would see Mohamed Elneny stay in Turkey beyond the summer.

The Egyptian international has failed to break into the first-team fold at the Emirates since making the move from Basel in 2016.

Last summer Unai Emery agreed to let the midfielder leave to join Besiktas on a season-long loan, and Elneny has earned himself a regular spot in the Super Lig side.

His current on-loan side are now said to be keen to extend his stay, although it remains to be seen whether a permanent or extended loan is to be tabled.

“We haven’t had an official meeting so far, but I know that the technical staff and Beşiktaş want to keep Elneny for another season,” he said.

“After the situation becomes clearer, they will start negotiations with Arsenal regarding the player’s future next season. Elneny is a very professional and good player. You can see this with the contribution he has made in this period,” he added.

It certainly sounds as if the Turkish side will be looking to try and agree another loan deal, although Mikel Arteta may have his own ideas on the midfielders future.

With two years left to run on his contract this summer, our club may prefer to offload the 27 year-old instead of allowing his stock to reduce as his contract runs down to the latter stages.

Arteta may even want to have a closer look at Elneny as he looks to strengthen his own options at the Emirates, with a limited budget expected to be available this summer.

Could Elneny still have a future at Arsenal? Would the club allow another loan deal which would see him enter the final year of his contract 12 months later?

Patrick