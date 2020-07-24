Turkish giants looking to agree loan deal with Arsenal for midfielder

Mohamed Elneny might spend another season in Turkey with Besiktas if the Turkish side has their way.

The Egyptian was shipped out on-loan to the Istanbul side at the start of this season after Unai Emery made him surplus to requirements.

He has enjoyed a fine season with them and he has even become one of the crowd favourites.

The Gunners recently revealed their jersey for next season and one notable change was that William Saliba has been handed the midfielder’s number 4 shirt, according to the Standard.

This seems to suggest that he has no future at the Emirates, but the same Standard report claims that he has been given the number 25 shirt at the Emirates.

Turkish Football is reporting that Besiktas is looking to bring him back next season for yet another season-long loan.

The midfielder has had issues with the club over unpaid wages this season and the report claims that the club is looking to resolve every issue with him so that they can get him interested in another loan deal.

The Egyptian has provided three assists in 35 appearances in all competitions for them this season.

Since joining Arsenal in 2015, he has played 89 times for the Gunners, scoring on two occasions.