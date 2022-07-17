Turkish giants plotting a move for Arsenal fringe player

Fenerbahce has added Pablo Mari to their list of targets for this transfer window.
The Gunners deemed the Spanish centre-back surplus to requirements last season and sent him out on loan to Udinese in the second half of the campaign.
He did well in Serie A, but they cannot afford to keep him permanently, which has opened the door for another club to sign him.
AC Milan has been linked with a transfer for him in this window, but they are yet to make a serious move, so anyone can still sign him.
The Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu has now revealed on Twitter that he is a target for Fenerbahce and they could make their move official soon.
He named him and two other players as individuals that the Turkish club wants to add to their squad in this window.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Mari has been a good servant to us and he remains a fine defender to have in our squad.
The arrival of Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White has affected his playing chances, but he can still do a job at another top club.
Arsenal can make good money from his sale in this window, but we might also be forced to sanction just a loan move.
For now, everything is possible, and he could play his way into Mikel Arteta’s plans in this preseason.
Plainly to all, save only MARTIN, Mari certainly will NOT play himself into our side and my hope and expectation is that he is elsewhere before our first game at PALACE.
For Martins information, “EVERYTHING is NOT possible”!
I’ll drive him to Turkey in my car. Lost faith after bullied by Ivan Toney and Lukaku
Arsenal must get rid of players like Mari, Torriera, Leno, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Nelson and Runarsson in this window. They’re not good enough and is costing the club a combined total of 680,000 pounds weekly in wages. If sold, for whatever the club can get is better than keeping them. Based on their current transfer market value, Arsenal should earn at least 90m pounds. Arsenal needs at least four more quality signings to be competitive with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester city. The main goal should be winning the Europa cup, but, also fighting for the FA cup and the premier league titles too. Adding players like Oleksandr Zinchenko, Moussa Diaby, Lucas Paqueta and Amadou Onana to replace these fringe players will strengthen the team in every position and enhance the chances of qualifying for a top four finish and winning silverware.
I agree with WAYNE. we must sell all players who aren’t performing. These players aren’t at the same level as others. Time to get rid of Pepe, Maitland Niles, torreira, runarrson, bellerin, Nelson, Mari. We should keep Holding in the squad. There are so many games and injuries shouldn’t hurt us this time. We only have two strikers. I still don’t trust Nketiah. I mean he is good but he can’t perform well in each and every game. We need a third striker, a Winger, and somebody to take place of Party because of an injury scare. I don’t Sambi lakonga as a replacement for Partey.
We shouldn’t sell Gabriel to Juventus. Juventus is a clever clever club. They hijacked Locateeli and Vlahovic and now want Arsenal to hand them our best man.
I will take any Turkish team intrest in our players with a fat grain of salt.
They are some clubs in Italy along with Turkish clubs that just don’t believe in paying up