Turkish giants plotting a move for Arsenal fringe player

Fenerbahce has added Pablo Mari to their list of targets for this transfer window.

The Gunners deemed the Spanish centre-back surplus to requirements last season and sent him out on loan to Udinese in the second half of the campaign.

He did well in Serie A, but they cannot afford to keep him permanently, which has opened the door for another club to sign him.

AC Milan has been linked with a transfer for him in this window, but they are yet to make a serious move, so anyone can still sign him.

The Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu has now revealed on Twitter that he is a target for Fenerbahce and they could make their move official soon.

He named him and two other players as individuals that the Turkish club wants to add to their squad in this window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari has been a good servant to us and he remains a fine defender to have in our squad.

The arrival of Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White has affected his playing chances, but he can still do a job at another top club.

Arsenal can make good money from his sale in this window, but we might also be forced to sanction just a loan move.

For now, everything is possible, and he could play his way into Mikel Arteta’s plans in this preseason.

