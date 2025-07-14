Turkish Giants Push to Seal Arsenal Winger Swoop This Weekend

This weekend, Leandro Trossard’s future at Arsenal could be sealed, according to the latest reports from Turkey.

With Mikel Arteta keen to refresh his attack, casualties were always expected, and it now appears that Trossard may be one of them.

Trossard Tops Mourinho’s Wishlist

The Belgian forward has been linked with a move to the Turkish Super Lig to play under José Mourinho.

Mourinho, who has already signed former Arsenal target Jhon Durán from Saudi side Al Nassr, is assembling a squad he believes can restore Fenerbahçe to their former glory.

He views Trossard as a key figure in his attacking rebuild.

The Gunners are reportedly open to the transfer and could sanction his exit if a £20 million offer is tabled.

Trossard to Fenerbahçe: Where It Stands

So, where do things currently stand with Trossard’s potential switch to Istanbul?

According to Fener Ajans, Fenerbahçe are eager to offer the former Brighton star an exit route from the Emirates Stadium.

While drawn-out negotiations were initially anticipated, that may no longer be the case.

The Turkish outlet reports:

“Fenerbahçe is working tirelessly to have Leandro Trossard join the Portugal camp.”

For context, Daily Sabah notes that Fenerbahçe are set to fly out to Portugal and begin their pre-season training camp on 14th July, so a Trossard announcement could realistically arrive this weekend.

From an Arsenal perspective, that urgency could work in their favour, one player out, one player in, with Noni Madueke also expected to complete his move from Chelsea in the coming days.

A Short but Impactful Arsenal Stint

Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton in January 2023, after Chelsea hijacked the Gunners’ move for Mykhailo Mudryk.

Although some labelled it a panic signing, many Gooners would now disagree.

The Belgian has been influential at times, registering 124 appearances and 28 goals for the club.

Should he now head to Turkey, fans will surely hope he lights up the Super Lig under Mourinho’s guidance.

We all thought the Trossard to Fenerbahçe rumour was dead in the water but apparently not.. Your thoughts Gooners?

Daniel O

