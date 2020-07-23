Turkish giants want Mesut Ozil but wage offer just not enough

Arsenal might be able to get rid of Mesut Ozil this summer as teams looking to sign him continue to pile up.

The German is Arsenal’s highest earner on salary alone, but he has struggled to justify his huge wage for a long time now.

The Gunners have also been trying to offload him from their wage bill in the last few transfer windows, but they have been unsuccessful.

Teams will struggle to meet his current Gunners salary, and one team has shown their interest in taking him on loan, albeit for a very small fee.

Turkish publication, Haberler, is claiming that Fenerbahce is looking to land the former Germany international when the transfer window reopens.

It claims that the Turkish side has struggled with underachievement over the past two seasons and they are prepared to make a statement with him.

The report, however, adds that the Turks are only interested in paying £3 million towards his mammoth salary.

Arsenal knows that it would be hard for them to get a team that can take on the whole of Ozil’s salary, and they might be tempted to accept this offer.

Arteta has relied on a number of other players in midfield this season, but Ozil remains the club’s top creator in terms of chances, as we reported earlier today.