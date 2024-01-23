Turkish media report that Jorginho wants regular play to make the Italy Euros squad

Jorginho was excellent off the Arsenal bench against Palace, featuring in the last 18 minutes. When he came on, the game had opened up, and he took advantage of it. There was space behind the Palace defenders for him to hit “those passes,” which he did. His through ball over the Crystal Palace defence found Gabriel Martinelli, who tucked home his second goal of the game and helped Arsenal to a 5-0 victory.

Jorginho’s performance against Crystal Palace was far too underrated. pic.twitter.com/n7yX8YzVLn — AllroundArsenal (@AllroundArsenal) January 21, 2024

I guess such performances by the Italian midfielder demonstrate that he still has a role to play in the current Arsenal team. But the question is, does he believe he plays a significant role? The most recent reports about him suggest that he does not believe so.

According to Sercan Dikne of the Turkish publication Sports Digitale, Jorginho may be looking to leave in January. The Turkish journalist reports that the Arsenal midfielder’s agent has recommended him to Besiktas for the winter transfer window. He goes on to state that the Turkish club is open to the move and may be enticed to try to work out a deal with Arsenal.

Arsenal’de süre bulmakta zorlanan ve oynayabileceği bir takıma gitmek isteyen Jorginho menajerler tarafından Beşiktaş’a önerildi. Beşiktaş’ın Jorginho’yla ilgili görüşleri pozitif. İlk temas gerçekleşti. @SportsDigitale pic.twitter.com/UtGUzTvReM — Sercan Dikme (@sercan_dikme) January 22, 2024

TRANSLATION: Jorginho, who had difficulty finding time in Arsenal and wanted to go to a team where he could play, was recommended to Beşiktaş by the managers. Beşiktaş’s opinions about Jorginho are positive. First contact has been made.

Mikel Arteta has not used Jorginho as much in recent weeks. Even though some have suggested that he, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard might form Arsenal’s strongest midfield with Thomas Partey out, Arteta has thought otherwise.

I’m not sure whether the claims he’s been offered to Besiktas are true, but with his desire to make the Italy Euros squad, I suppose he wants to play more and believes he won’t be able to do so at Arsenal.

Surely Arsenal need all our midfielders until the end of the season?

Darren N

