Turkish outfit wants Arsenal star to replace Tottenham flop

Galatasaray’s interest in Thomas Partey appears to be genuine and persistent. The Ghanaian midfielder, currently sidelined due to injury, is likely in his final season with Arsenal. The Gunners seem willing to part ways with Partey, frustrated by his recurring injury concerns. They are open to selling him either in the upcoming January transfer window or in the summer if a suitable offer materialises.

While Partey has demonstrated his quality on the pitch, his frequent injuries have limited his playing time. Arsenal is reportedly prepared to replace him with a player who has a more reliable fitness record.

According to reports from Sport Witness, Galatasaray views Thomas Partey as a suitable replacement for Tanguy Ndombele, who has struggled to make an impact for them. If Partey returns to action next month and makes a satisfactory offer, Arsenal may be inclined to sell him to Galatasaray.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is no longer reliable and we can no longer keep him in our group.

We have to be prepared to offload the midfielder as soon as possible now that we can and ensure that we get a good fee before he enters the final year of his deal.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…