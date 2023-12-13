Turkish outfit wants Arsenal star to replace Tottenham flop

Galatasaray’s interest in Thomas Partey appears to be genuine and persistent. The Ghanaian midfielder, currently sidelined due to injury, is likely in his final season with Arsenal. The Gunners seem willing to part ways with Partey, frustrated by his recurring injury concerns. They are open to selling him either in the upcoming January transfer window or in the summer if a suitable offer materialises.
While Partey has demonstrated his quality on the pitch, his frequent injuries have limited his playing time. Arsenal is reportedly prepared to replace him with a player who has a more reliable fitness record.
According to reports from Sport Witness, Galatasaray views Thomas Partey as a suitable replacement for Tanguy Ndombele, who has struggled to make an impact for them. If Partey returns to action next month and makes a satisfactory offer, Arsenal may be inclined to sell him to Galatasaray.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Partey is no longer reliable and we can no longer keep him in our group.
We have to be prepared to offload the midfielder as soon as possible now that we can and ensure that we get a good fee before he enters the final year of his deal.
Why is it always, the clubs that are stingy with their purse strings, are the ones intrested in our players
@Gunsmoke
Considering the players we gave away on the cheap. Clubs see us as pushovers on that front…jus sayin
True, and when you think of how the old lady almost pass off a certain Mello on us.
Were those players on demand? Who was out there desperate to sign them in the first place?. Weren’t we even begging other clubs to take our players on the cheap but still not many were interested. You can’t force someone to buy a product that is terrible and expect them to stamp up any delusional amount you have in your head. People are not that charitable or gullible..
And can anyone remind me of how these gems we gave away for free or on the cheap are getting on at the clubs we gave the away to? That should tell you of how poor a squad we had back then. The type of clubs that came in for these players should also snap our fans into reality. About 99% of those clubs are some obscure / non entities. But we expected serious transfer fees from them?