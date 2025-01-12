Turkish side become the latest club to express an interest in Arsenal defender

When he first arrived at the club in the summer of 2022, Oleksandr Zinchenko was widely regarded as our first-choice left-back for the long term. However, two and a half years later, it’s safe to say that he hasn’t lived up to expectations.

Since his outstanding debut season with us, the Ukrainian has been on a downward trajectory, and if the latest reports are anything to go by, it will culminate in a move away this month. Arsenal have already been reported to be open to his departure in this transfer window, and Inter Milan has since been suggested as a likely suitor, with some sites even claiming that talks have taken place behind the scenes.

The Milan side won’t be without competition for his services, however, if the latest reports are to be believed. Fotospor is reporting that Fenerbahçe are monitoring the defender’s situation and are considering making a move for him this month.

The Turkish giants, in the article, are said to be waiting on the outcome of talks between Inter and Arsenal for Zinchenko, as they will make their own offer if those talks break down. With that said, we’ll likely see him depart the club. His potential transfer, along with Tierney’s imminent departure to his former club, will mean we are possibly moving on two recognised left-backs this window.

Considering Riccardo Calafiori’s track record with injuries since his arrival, would it make sense for us to sign a left-back this window? The duo’s likely departure would indicate that we should, however, I for one think that we should have enough options to get us through the season at least. It would be ironic for many Gooners if the club signs a left-back this window, as it would align with the running gag among supporters that Arsenal will likely sign a defender instead of a much-needed attacking signing.

Regardless, let me know your thoughts on the question above: will we bring in a left-back if they both depart?

BENJAMIN KENNETH