Turkish side enter into ‘official contacts’ with Arsenal defender over potential deal

Fenerbahce are looking to sign Sead Kolasinac from Arsenal this summer, with ‘official contacts’ having begun according to Turkish pundit Yağız Sabuncuoğlu.

The left-back was allowed to leave on loan in January, despite the Gunners failing to bring in any suitable back-up to Kieran Tierney, but Sead was unable to help Schalke to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga in Germany.

Kola has since returned to North London for pre-season, but isn’t believed to be a part of the manager’s plans, especially with Nuno Tavares having arrived from Benfica to bolster our left-back options.

The defender is now claimed to have received a phone call from former team-mate and friend at Arsenal Mesut Ozil, who recently moved to Fener also.

Fenerbahçe, Sead Kolasinac'ı kadrosuna katmak için resmi temaslara ve menajeriyle görüşmelere başladı. • Fenerbahçe, Mesut Özil'e Kolasinac'ın son durumunu sordu. Mesut olumlu referans verdi ve Sead ile telefon görüşmesi yaptı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) August 6, 2021

You wouldn’t imagine that we would be demanding very much for the Bosnia-Herzegovina international this summer, especially with him being surplus to requirements in north London, as well as the fact that he has just one year remaining on his playing contract.

I don’t think we’re likely to find any Arsenal fans who would be disappointed to see Kola go, although he did start his career in north London well, his form petered out, and we now have two exciting options to play in his place.

Patrick