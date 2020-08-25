Turkish side in advanced talks to sign unwanted Arsenal man

Galatasaray has emerged as front –runners for the signature of Arsenal midfielder, Mohamed Elneny.

The Egyptian was sent on loan to Besiktas last season after he was declared surplus to requirements by Unai Emery.

He impressed on loan at the Turkish side and his fine performances for them has attracted the attention of other Turkish sides.

Turkish newspaper Fotomac via Sport Witness claims that Galatasaray holds the strongest interest in him from Turkey and that they are advancing in negotiation with the Gunners over landing him on loan for next season.

The report claims they are so keen on him that they are prepared to spend the money they made from the sale of Maicon on loaning him.

Elneny has returned to Arsenal and started against the MK Dons earlier this evening but that in no way means he is staying at the club.

While the Spaniard is open to giving chances to all the members of his team at the moment, he knows that he will have to sign top players to lead the Gunners back inside the Premier League’s top four.

Just like all his teammates, Elneny will continue training with the Gunners while the clubs negotiate his transfer.

If he impresses Arteta, he might be asked to remain at the Emirates.