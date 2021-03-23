Turkish side wants Arsenal’s Premier League target

Galatasaray has emerged as competition for Arsenal in their bid to sign Crystal Palace full-back, Patrick van Aanholt.

The Dutchman has been a target of the Gunners since they allowed Sead Kolasinac to leave on loan for Schalke 04.

The Bosnian’s departure leaves Kieran Tierney as the only recognisable left-back in their team.

Kolasinac has had a tough time at the Emirates and it seems that he doesn’t have a future at Arsenal.

The Gunners are now focused on signing a new left-back and van Aanholt was one of their targets.

He has been an accomplished Premier League player for years and would be out of a contract at the end of this season.

Sports Mail reports that Gala is keen to make him their player from next season and they have offered him a contract that pays him just above his current £55,000-per-week.

The offer is understood to be a three-year deal that they hope would appeal to the 30-year-old.

If Arsenal is serious about making him one of their players, they would have to act fast before he accepts the Turkish side’s proposal.

If they don’t keep Kolasinac on his return from Schalke 04, Arsenal will likely sign another left-back to reduce the workload on Tierney.