Turkish star prefers to move to Premier League giving Arsenal an advantage

We recently reported that Bayer Leverkusen is battling Arsenal to sign Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadıoğlu.

The versatile star has caught the attention of several clubs in Europe this campaign and has been in fantastic form so far.

Arsenal likes his profile, and Mikel Arteta is confident that he has much to offer his team.

The 24-year-old is one of the finest players in the Turkish top flight at the moment, and he delivers fine performances whenever he plays.

Leverkusen has just won the German league, and they might also win their domestic cup, making them an attractive team to join.

However, a report on Sabah claims Ferdi Kadıoğlu wants to move to the Premier League, and this preference instantly puts Arsenal in the driving seat in the race for his signature.

The Gunners are his main suitors in the Premier League, and they now have a significant advantage in the race to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most footballers will choose a move to the Premier League over another division, making it easier for us to win the race for Ferdi Kadıoğlu.

We now have to get serious and assure his camp that we will complete the transfer in the coming weeks.

