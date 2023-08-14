Turner insists his Arsenal stint turned around his career

Matt Turner has opened up about the pivotal role that his move to Arsenal played in advancing his career, subsequent to his tenure at Nottingham Forest.

As of last season, the American goalkeeper found himself occupying the second-choice spot at Arsenal, with Aaron Ramsdale taking the lead. Nonetheless, Turner emerged as a significant contributor within the squad, particularly making appearances during cup competitions.

His standout performances on the international stage for the USA at the World Cup in Qatar further highlighted his capabilities. Subsequently, Turner has clinched a transfer to Nottingham Forest, where the possibility of wearing the number one jersey awaits him.

With this move, Turner aspires to seize the opportunity and demonstrate his potential as a top-choice goalkeeper for a premier Premier League club. The progress he has made owes much to his time at Arsenal, where he honed his skills and garnered valuable experience.

‘It was always a good stepping stone for my career to play for Arsenal, to be at Arsenal,’ Turner said, according to ESPN.

‘It helped me to become number one for the national team and play in the World Cup and that was always the goal and now I’ve found myself playing in the Premier League at another club.

‘You always kind of got to get over here, get your foot in the door and find what’s right and today I felt really good.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the top clubs in the world and the standards at the Emirates are very high, so anyone who trains with our group will improve significantly.

Turner was a good goalie for us and we hope he is successful on the books of Forest and is their first choice for a long time.