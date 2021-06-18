Twitter Arsenal goes crazy after James Maddison links revealed (Plus video)

Arsenal Fans react to Maddison links
Wednesday evening was a rollercoaster for the Arsenal supporters. In a flash news came about Aston Villa’s bid for Emile Smith Rowe (haha), Real Madrid enquiring about a possible swap between Martin Ødegaard and ESR, Arsenal’s bids for Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White.
It did not stop there. Reliable sources reported that the Gunners’ interest in Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale and Leicester City’s James Maddison are genuine.
The latter one was what stirred up excitement among the club’s faithful to an astonishing degree. And nobody can have doubts because Maddison is indeed a class player.
Here’s how Arsenal Twitter reacted to the news:
Seen some rumours about James Maddison to Arsenal tonight.
I'm told that Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Maddison and he's certainly a target – but the fee will be an issue.
Chelsea also want him if they lose Ziyech. 🔴 #AFC #CFC
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 15, 2021
If you pull off the signing of James Maddison, you’re completely forgiven for the Buendia bottlejob, @Arsenal.
— Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) June 15, 2021
James Maddison is hopefully coming to Arsenal and I'm here for it😍😍😛😛🤗
— Sophie (@tv_gooner) June 17, 2021
I just watched like 8 James Maddison comps on YouTube and I can’t lie we could completely transform our squad with this window
— Adam (@AdamAFC8) June 17, 2021
While some were already on their laptops photoshopping Maddison in an Arsenal shirt.
James Maddison in 🔴⚪#AFC #Transfers #KitSwap 🎨 pic.twitter.com/u2Z8tVPktI
— Ibrahim Gunner (@IBMgunner7) June 17, 2021
How Maddison compares to Jack Grealish:
James Maddison. Arsenal’s number 10.
I like the sound of that. A lot.
— Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) June 17, 2021
James Maddison – 2020/21 pic.twitter.com/L5ZDVC58VR
— – (@swift6x) June 16, 2021
Any deal with The Foxes is certainly going to be expensive. Certain sources have quoted that a price tag of around £60 million can conclude the deal. If Arsenal are even thinking about signing players of such price, it only means one thing: the transfer kitty for the summer is huge.
And that is something to get going about after what has been two torrid campaigns in the Premier League for Arsenal fans.
Crazy rumours yet again! Hundreds, if not thousands more to come before the window closes. Calm down people!
Arsenal Twitter was in meltdown yesterday haha
Too early to celebrate let us exercise a little bit patience.up gunners
Agreed
Spaghetti fingers Martinez on the highlight clip .
Good new but we have to wait until he is bought.
I will any day and everyday take Locatelli or Florian Neuhaus over Maddison for the price the price quoted for him even though they won’t cost as much. Maddison scores 8 goals in 31 epl appearances and Willock did the same in 15 games and some are making him some sort of saviour. We deserve better and they are abundant out epl with a fraction of Maddison value.
Don’t just look at their goals. Maddison provides a lot to the team apart from assisting and scoring.
I am of the view that Willock does not have a career at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.
Yes he did but there better players out there who can over more in goals, assists and creativity than Maddison at lower price and wages. Don’t you think if Willock is used properly he will got assist as well. Not that is not a good player but we need to avoid paying too much than player’s worth. For instance look at what Manu got Maguire for and with what Mancity paid for Dias
I remember Wenger’s tactics…….I like that player….he’s a good player…etc….and the media will go crazy….at the end of the transfer someone else was brought to the team…….!
LMAO.
This is laughable and an insult to anyone with intelligence. We will get 3 goals and a few assists per season if spend no money and use Maitland Niles. We will get 7 to 8 goals and several assists if we spend no money and use Joe Willock. “Hell, we will get a few goals and assists if we spend no money and use Guendouzie! What the phuck is going on in the brain of the folks running the club? Assuming they have a brain that is. The problem is by and large not the players (aside from Xhaka who is totally useless) but the coach and more especially Edu who is rinsing the club by making deals that benefit him rather than Arsenal.