Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Twitter Arsenal goes crazy after James Maddison links revealed (Plus video)

Arsenal Fans react to Maddison links

Wednesday evening was a rollercoaster for the Arsenal supporters. In a flash news came about Aston Villa’s bid for Emile Smith Rowe (haha), Real Madrid enquiring about a possible swap between Martin Ødegaard and ESR, Arsenal’s bids for Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White.

It did not stop there. Reliable sources reported that the Gunners’ interest in Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale and Leicester City’s James Maddison are genuine.

The latter one was what stirred up excitement among the club’s faithful to an astonishing degree. And nobody can have doubts because Maddison is indeed a class player.

Here’s how Arsenal Twitter reacted to the news:

While some were already on their laptops photoshopping Maddison in an Arsenal shirt.

How Maddison compares to Jack Grealish:

Any deal with The Foxes is certainly going to be expensive. Certain sources have quoted that a price tag of around £60 million can conclude the deal. If Arsenal are even thinking about signing players of such price, it only means one thing: the transfer kitty for the summer is huge.

And that is something to get going about after what has been two torrid campaigns in the Premier League for Arsenal fans.

Yash Bisht

Posted by

Tags James Maddison

13 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. ThirdManJW says:
    June 18, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    Crazy rumours yet again! Hundreds, if not thousands more to come before the window closes. Calm down people!

    Reply
    1. Yash Bisht says:
      June 18, 2021 at 3:43 pm

      Arsenal Twitter was in meltdown yesterday haha

      Reply
  2. Kenneth says:
    June 18, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    Too early to celebrate let us exercise a little bit patience.up gunners

    Reply
    1. Yash Bisht says:
      June 18, 2021 at 3:43 pm

      Agreed

      Reply
  3. Dan kit says:
    June 18, 2021 at 3:08 pm

    Spaghetti fingers Martinez on the highlight clip .

    Reply
  4. John erimu says:
    June 18, 2021 at 3:08 pm

    Good new but we have to wait until he is bought.

    Reply
  5. Adiva says:
    June 18, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    I will any day and everyday take Locatelli or Florian Neuhaus over Maddison for the price the price quoted for him even though they won’t cost as much. Maddison scores 8 goals in 31 epl appearances and Willock did the same in 15 games and some are making him some sort of saviour. We deserve better and they are abundant out epl with a fraction of Maddison value.

    Reply
    1. Yash Bisht says:
      June 18, 2021 at 3:45 pm

      Don’t just look at their goals. Maddison provides a lot to the team apart from assisting and scoring.

      Reply
    2. Yash Bisht says:
      June 18, 2021 at 3:45 pm

      I am of the view that Willock does not have a career at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

      Reply
      1. Adiva says:
        June 18, 2021 at 4:39 pm

        Yes he did but there better players out there who can over more in goals, assists and creativity than Maddison at lower price and wages. Don’t you think if Willock is used properly he will got assist as well. Not that is not a good player but we need to avoid paying too much than player’s worth. For instance look at what Manu got Maguire for and with what Mancity paid for Dias

        Reply
  6. Jakes Mradu says:
    June 18, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    I remember Wenger’s tactics…….I like that player….he’s a good player…etc….and the media will go crazy….at the end of the transfer someone else was brought to the team…….!

    Reply
    1. Yash Bisht says:
      June 18, 2021 at 3:44 pm

      LMAO.

      Reply
  7. Akan says:
    June 18, 2021 at 4:02 pm

    This is laughable and an insult to anyone with intelligence. We will get 3 goals and a few assists per season if spend no money and use Maitland Niles. We will get 7 to 8 goals and several assists if we spend no money and use Joe Willock. “Hell, we will get a few goals and assists if we spend no money and use Guendouzie! What the phuck is going on in the brain of the folks running the club? Assuming they have a brain that is. The problem is by and large not the players (aside from Xhaka who is totally useless) but the coach and more especially Edu who is rinsing the club by making deals that benefit him rather than Arsenal.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs