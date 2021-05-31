Twitter erupts claiming Gareth Southgate has excluded Bukayo Saka from Euro’s squad

According to a number of unofficial Twitter accounts, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is amongst the seven names excluded from Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the European Championships.

The youngster would have been the Gunners only name in the England squad for the upcoming tournament, but according to various reports, Saka is set to miss out.

🚨Bukayo Saka is set to miss out on the Euro 2021 squad with England. Source: [@PlanetSportcom via @GraemeBailey] — The Gooners News | JGA (@thegoonersnews) May 31, 2021

As for Bukayo Saka. It’s obviously disappointing but for Arsenal it’s a boost. He gets the summer off and ahead of a season, solely focusing on the league. We have 95% of the squad having a summer off. — Met. (@AFCMet) May 31, 2021

Bukayo Saka is unlikely to make the final cut for Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for Euro 2020. Travesty https://t.co/ysW54YMy0f — Pain In The Arsenal (@PainInThArsenal) May 31, 2021

Trent Alexander is the next biggest name supposedly set to miss out on the final squad, with Southgate having to trim the numbers from 33 down to 26 by June 2 when the official squad must be submitted.

While I’d be disappointed for Saka to miss out on the final squad, I can’t help but feel a little relieved that our young star could potentially get a break after what has been two intense and gruelling campaigns, in which he has played heavily.

Saka had some worrying injury issues during the campaign which he appeared to be slightly rushed back from, and him missing the European Championships could be a true blessing in disguise.

While I’m struggling to find any official sources to claim that the decision is made, we should prepare ourselves for the possibility, as it will no doubt be less fun not having a Gunner in the England squad to cheer on this summer.

Would any Arsenal fans be happier if Saka wasn’t selected?

Patrick