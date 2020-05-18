Twitter in meltdown as new Mesut Ozil contract trends

A number of people on Twitter are claiming that a new contract is set to be signed by Mesut Ozil, in a deal which will see him stay at Arsenal until 2024.

The German international has become a key player once again following the return of Mikel Arteta as new head coach, and may be seen as a key player to the new philosophy that the Spaniard is building at the Emirates.

How much truth there is in the rumours is of course yet to be seen, but people on Twitter are frantically searching to find the source.

Mesut Özil set to sign new #AFC contract of 3 years, running until 2024 with a permanent wage reduction of 50% (frm 350k pw to 175k pw) bringing his total service to the club to 11 yrs, making him the 4th longest serving player in Arsenal history. Have you seen this? — Awn (@Iam_awn2) May 18, 2020

Excuse the amateur screenshot, but the first time I come across the report was below, and am as yet to find the initial source, but I would imagine that this was nothing more than gossip.

Arteta clearly sees importance in the German midfielder, and his performances have improved in 2020, and that agreeing to take a wage cut of 50% would bring him in line with our other players.

Should Ozil agree to take a wage cut from the summer, we would in theory be getting four years of Ozil for the price of two, which could allow the new boss to utilise his experience and allow time for youngsters like Emile Smith-Rowe or Joe Willock to stake a claim for the role in the long-term.

I believe that the club and the fans are buying into the project that Mikel Arteta is building at the Emirates, and should he see Ozil as key to his rebuild then who are we to argue?

Patrick