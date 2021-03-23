Two 3-goal Arsenal comebacks – Two conflicting reactions from AFTV

Let me stress I am a big fan of the Arsenal Youtuber I will refer to in this article and agree with many of his opinions. However this weekend he gave me a glaring example of what I have said for years.

There are other examples on social media, but as the most watched fan channel on the Internet, I feel it right to point out AFTV’s contradictions which wrongly educate the next generation of gooners.

Everyone is of course entitled to their point of view, but I have long argued that many Youtubers got their viewers by verbally abusing the greatest manager in our history and insisting the grass would be greener once he left.

I’m allowed to write we have gone backwards since Arsene Wenger left, because that was my stance at the time. He would be replaced by a cheaper option; our owner still wouldn’t show any ambition, and we would slowly realise actually how hard it was to keep finishing in the top 4 when Stan Kroenke is your employer.

Clearly though others feel they would lose credibility if they held up their hands and said they were wrong. Which factually they have been.

Hence that’s why suddenly we are hearing conspiracy theories and stories of corruption.

So I’m asking readers in the comments to explain me the difference in these two scenarios ….

On Sunday we came from 3-0 down to draw at West Ham. Post-match DT has a smile on his face saying he’s conflicted, not sure how to feel. He’s unhappy with how we started the game but proud at the end.

To give you some context a draw puts us 9th and ends our outside hopes of catching those competing for a Champions League place.

It was a must-win game, a chance to close the gap between us and the Hammers to 4 points instead of remaining 7.

7 points behind West Ham with 9 games to go is not progress, but hey maybe DT is correct to be proud of the spirit and that we never gave up? In his own words ‘ I’m happy we turned it around and avoided defeat. They are clearly playing for the manager. You don’t come back from 3-0 down if you’re not playing for your manager.’

Now rewind to January 2017 when the very same fan watches us in an identical situation.

3-0 down at Bournemouth, we grab a 3-3 draw. Only difference, that point took us to 4th not 9th …

Yet on that evening he refuses to give the team any credit and asks why they are in that situation in the first place? He swears 19 times compared to the 0 times this weekend.

So how can the same man have a complete opposite reaction, outlook and demeanour to the exact same situation? Either he wanted attention by verbally abusing one manager, or is now scared to criticise the current one.

If his stance is it shouldn’t need to take being 3-0 down to wake players up, how come it’s now evidence that the players fight for the manager.

Same situation, same person … Opposite reaction!

It proves either he simply had an agenda against Wenger so faked anger, or is now being ultra-positive because he can’t admit how backwards we have gone, so he fakes happiness?

Or have we gone so backwards that we are now boasting about a draw at West Ham?

Here are both videos here so you can watch and decide for yourself…

Be Kind In The Comments

Dan