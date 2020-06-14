Two Arsenal areas slammed for not doing enough claims Wright

Ian Wright has slammed Arsenal’s midfield and defence this season, whilst urging the club to clean up the contract situations for David Luiz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.

Each of the above trio are linked with potential exits in the coming window, although there is little expectation for the latter to leave at present.

Luiz was only signed on a one-year deal last summer, but is believed to be set to agree a new contract, while PEA is nearing the final 12 months of his contract, and we may begrudging agree to sell if a new deal isn’t arranged before the window.

Ian Wright has told Arsenal to get these situations sorted, whilst insisting that Arteta must be judged after he has made some necessary changes to the playing squad.

‘I think from the time Mike’s come in in the middle of the season like he did he’s done fantastically up to this point,’ Wright told DAZN (Via the Metro).

‘Arsenal are further from the European spots than you’d like but I think at the moment it’s a massive work in progress.

‘There’s not a lot of money so it will come down to his coaching acumen and what he can do. Once he signs certain players, once [William] Saliba comes across, I think we can judge Arsenal and where they’re going.

‘People like Aubameyang we need that sorted out. Saka, sort that out. Luiz? Is he staying?

‘What needs to happen he needed to get to a situation where they’re solid at the back and the midfield start operating because they’re not doing anywhere near as much as they should be doing and if there wasn’t an Aubameyang, I don’t know where Arsenal would be without him at the minute’.

Is Arteta still struggling to organise the defence? Is Wright being harsh on our side which has already made vast improvement or are we still some way off the level we should be playing at?

Patrick