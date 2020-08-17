Two Arsenal defenders tipped to leave the Emirates and make room for Ligue 1 star

Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth claims that Arsenal will likely sell Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos as they close in on a transfer for Lille’s Gabriel.

The Gunners are set to land the Brazilian from the French side after having a bid for his signature accepted.

However, should he join them, the Gunners will have too many defenders to choose from and that will mean that some of them will have to be sold.

After going through the list of defenders on Arsenal’s books, Sheth claims that the likes of Rob Holding and Calum Chambers still have long-term deals at the Emirates and he reckons that Mikel Arteta will feel that both players still have something to contribute.

Mustafi and Sokratis, however, are entering the final year of their current deals at the Emirates and the club might feel that this is their best chance to cash in on both players.

Mikel Arteta has just signed Pablo Mari and William Saliba will also join the Gunners for the first time this season, so the Spaniard will be spoilt for choice of centre backs.

He also added that other teams have also had bids for Gabriel accepted, but Arsenal will hope to win the race for his signature.