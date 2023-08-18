Two Arsenal games among amended fixtures for October

The Premier League has unveiled the updated fixture list for the month of October, which includes modifications to several matches, including at least two involving Arsenal.

The return of European football next month necessitates adjustments to the previously established football calendar for the entire season. The Premier League has adopted a month-by-month approach to accommodate the evolving circumstances and optimise the scheduling of matches for television broadcasting.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal is affected by the amended fixtures. The match against Manchester City, originally slated to take place at the Emirates Stadium, has been rescheduled for October 8th at 4:30 pm. Furthermore, Arsenal’s clash against Chelsea has also seen a change, with the game now set for October 20th at 5:30 pm.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rescheduling of matches is expected as the European games are added to our calendar.

Some matches will even be postponed, but this is not new and we expect the team to be prepared for it.

The boys started the term with a win and we expect them to get another one in their next match to stay close to the top of the league table.

