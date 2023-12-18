Two Arsenal goalkeepers make Ben Foster’s top ten Premier League goalies of all time

This season, there is an ongoing battle for the title of the best goalkeeper at Arsenal. However, in the Premier League era, the Gunners have witnessed the presence of some truly remarkable goalies.

It remains uncertain whether David Raya or Aaron Ramsdale will go down in history as one of the best goalkeepers for Arsenal. Nonetheless, Arsenal fans have had the privilege of watching some world-class goalkeepers play for their beloved team.

In a recent ranking by Ben Foster, the top ten Premier League goalkeepers of all time were named, and Arsenal was represented by two goalkeepers.

According to the Daily Mail, Foster placed former Gunner and Chelsea legend Petr Cech at the pinnacle of his list as the best-ever Premier League goalkeeper.

Cech’s exceptional performances for both clubs he played for justified his claim to this honour. Following Cech, Foster ranked Liverpool’s Alisson Becker in the second position.

The top five were completed by Ederson, Peter Schmeichel, and Edwin van der Sar.

The sixth spot, was another Arsenal goalie, with David Seaman earning recognition. He was ranked higher than notable goalkeepers such as David de Gea, Joe Hart, Shay Given, and Pepe Reina.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cech and Seaman remain two of the best goalies we have had, even though Cech mostly made his name on the books of Chelsea.

