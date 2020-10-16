Two Arsenal ladies called up for tough England test against Germany

Arsenal duo make the cut as England turns into Manchester City duplicate!

Two of our Arsenal first team stars have been called up to the England team for their upcoming international game on October 27.

The Lionesses will face off against the women’s number two ranked German side in Wiesbaden, Germany at the end of this month in what will be their first international game since March despite taking part in a camp just last month.

A 28 strong squad consists of Arsenal’s Leah Williamson and Beth Mead who will take up their places alongside a squad that is filled up with a whopping 11 Manchester City players alone, there are also two players from West Ham and Everton, five from Chelsea, four from Manchester United and one apiece from Lyon and Birmingham as the Guardian has revealed below:

England squad to face Germany

Goalkeepers Hannah Hampton (Birmingham), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Man City), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders Lucy Bronze (Man City), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Grace Fisk (West Ham), Alex Greenwood (Man City), Steph Houghton (Man City), Abbie McManus (Man Utd), Esme Morgan (Man City), Demi Stokes (Man City), Millie Turner (Man United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Izzy Christiansen (Everton), Jill Scott (Man City), Georgia Stanway (Man City), Ella Toone (Man Utd), Keira Walsh (Man City)

Forwards Rachel Daly (West Ham, loan from Houston Dash), Bethany England (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Man City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Alessia Russo (Man Utd), Ellen White (Man City)

Phil Neville has spoken about his team selection ahead of the tie, reiterating that leaving out Toni Duggan was “really difficult” but that “somebody has to suffer” and given that England are “at the start of a journey” of building towards the Euros and 2023 World Cup, Neville said Germany, ranked No 2 in the world behind USA, will be the first of two tough tests before Christmas.

Injuries for Arsenal may have played a part in only two Arsenal players being called up, but in a team of mainly City players it is hard to see where our girls will fit in, but we know the ability they have and I am sure if they get the chance, they will show Neville why he picked them in the first place. Gooners?

Shenel Osman