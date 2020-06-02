Two Arsenal legends make Sun Sports starting XI of best Premier League imports

Arsenal has been one of the top teams in the Premier League since the competition was rebranded.

The Gunners challenged the dominance of Manchester United from the 90s to the early 2000s under Arsene Wenger.

While the Arsenal team from that time was made up some good English players, Wenger also looked for talents around the world including the most remote of places like Ivory Coast where he signed Kolo Toure from.

Wenger won three Premier League titles among other trophies with Arsenal before he left the club and much of his success with the Gunners were helped by some players who he had to import into England.

The Gunners haven’t been the only Premier League team to enjoy signing talented players from across the globe, and Sun Sports decided to name a starting XI made up entirely of the best players that the Premier League has imported.

The list was quite an interesting one with star-studded names of present and former stars making the cut.

Two Arsenal legends found a way to beat all comers in their position to make it into the starting XI.

The compilers named Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira on the list, with Henry, partnered in attack by the Manchester City goal machine, Sergio Aguero.

Vieira was a member of a midfield two which also included David Silva.

Other players who made up the starting XI were Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Eric Cantona, Nemanja Vidic, Vincent Kompany, Virgil van Dijk, and Peter Schmeichel.

Well, no Dennis Bergkamp, that devalues the team for me. Let us know your view.